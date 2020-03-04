MISSOULA - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) was sent out for a 75-year-old woman who has Alzheimer's.
According to the MEPA from the Missoula Police Department, Margret Churchwell's last known location was at 5454 Canyon River Road in Missoula around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4.
She is described as white, five-feet three-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing Khaki pants, a mint green shirt, and tan shoes, according to MPD.
Her possible location could be the Kim Williams Trail in Missoula, according to MPD.
Contact MPD at (406) 552-6300 or call 9-1-1 if you have any information on Churchwell's whereabouts.