'Yellowstone' looking to hire locals as extras

MISSOULA - The popular show 'Yellowstone' is looking to hire locals for their upcoming season which will be filmed in Montana.
The production of Yellowstone will be filming season four entirely in the Bitterroot Valley. Right now they are looking to hire people as early as this week to be extras.
If you are interested, the application process will be virtually due to the pandemic. Because of this, there are some specifics that must be sent in. To apply you must send a photo of yourself, your name, contact number, height, weight, clothing size, age, the city where you live, your current occupation and you can even include details about your truck or horse trailer.
All of this info needs to be sent to yellowstoneextrasmontana@gmail.com.
Right now they are just looking to hire people that live near Missoula and the Bitterroot because the filming will be throughout these areas. Also, everyone will be required to take a COVID-19 test from either the Missoula or Hamilton testing sites to ensure safety of everyone working on the show.