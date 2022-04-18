'Yellowstone' seeking paid local extras for season 5

MISSOULA, Mont. - Casting directors for the popular TV series "Yellowstone" are holding a virtual open casting to hire people local to Montana as paid extras for the fifth season of the series.

In a release from the casting directors Kelly Hunt and Tracy Dixon, shooting the series will be taking place in Darby, Hamilton and Missoula, and it will begin in May and wrap up in December.

The casting directors are seeking men and women of all ethnicities aged 9 years old and older.

A release from the University of Montana said according to a study conducted by the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research (BBER), Montana gained $70 million in additional spending from season four of "Yellowstone".

“The production activities of ‘Yellowstone’ season four in Montana supported jobs and income well in excess of its own economic footprint, making Montana’s economy larger and more prosperous than it otherwise would have been,” BBER director Patrick Barkey said. “The high-paying nature of the production-related jobs, and the considerable demand for locally produced goods and services, are the main reasons why the economic impacts were so sizable.”

To apply for season five of Yellowstone, applicants need to email a current individual photo, preferably two. Do not send family photos. Mention height, weight, clothing sizes, best phone number to contact and the city and state the applicant is living in.

The release from the casting directors stated, in regard to COVID-19 protocols:

"The health and safety of the local Montana communities is our highest priority. Strict Covid-19 protocols are in place for all filming activities on “Yellowstone” and local Montana extras will be required to abide by stringent health & safety practices, including no-cost pre-employment Covid-19 testing and social distancing etiquette before and during filming days."

Send applications to YELLOWSTONEEXTRASMONTANA@GMAIL.COM.

Applicants can check the Yellowstone extras casting website and Facebook for information and updates.