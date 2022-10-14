MISSOULA, Mont. - The YMCA continues to fundraise towards a total of $15 million dollars to completely revamp its campus.

According to Missoula County YMCA CEO Heather Foster, the main priority for this project is to better serve all Missoulians as the community grows, starting from infancy to older seniors with lower mobility.

One of the major focuses will be addressing childcare shortages with a brand-new child care center, Foster shared. The new center would more than double the YMCA's capacity for infant care to 36 children under the age of 2.

Older kids will get a new youth innovation center with a variety of supervised activities from cooking to creating YouTube videos, Foster said.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the Y is working to create more space for adults, so there could be room for, say, bridge club in the same space where someone may take a Zoom call, as well as more workout space to offer lower impact classes at the same time as higher intensity ones.

Ultimately the renovations aim to allow the YMCA to serve more of its 15,000 members at the same time.

“We want to bring people together and create a community," Foster said. "I think we’ve learned in particular over the past two years that belonging is the thing we all want, so I think we're putting a lot of intention in how we create spaces and make sure everybody can be at the same place at the same time safely, comfortably, and come back together."

The YMCA team has fundraised $11 million dollars so far and is looking to earn an additional $4 million through a grant and individual donations.

According to Foster, the goal is to break ground in April with construction expected to take about 20 months.

The YMCA will remain open through renovations.