- Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana
MISSOULA — With so many unknowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a local gym needs your help.
The YMCA in Missoula is holding its annual campaign with a goal of raising $315,000, to help families make those unknowns a little more clear.
The Y’s Development Director, Julie Hofbauer, said the money from last year’s campaign has helped them stay open during the pandemic.
"We haven't stopped offering any of those programs. To be able to do that and continue that work, these dollars allow us to offer the financial assistance piece, when families just don't have the money to pay,” Hofbauer said.
She said they give out about $600,000 in financial assistance and program subsidies a year.
"These are for families who are coming in and they want to sign up for a membership [and] they want to get their families healthy. In this last year, we've seen families who need healthy alternatives, to keep their kids safe and active,” she said.
The YMCA’s annual goal is usually $300,000, but they’ve always exceeded that goal. Hofbauer said that’s why they decided to set the bar higher this year, with a $315,000 goal.
"We want volunteers to feel successful. They give so much time to this and we want them to feel successful. We also weren't sure, with everything going on in our community, how families and organizations have been impacted [and] how they will be able to help this year,” Hofbauer said.
The campaign kicks off on Wednesday, January 20 and goes through March 11.
Every dollar is 100% tax deductible and will stay in Missoula to support local families.
To donate, visit the YMCA’s website.
Donations can also be mailed or dropped of at the YMCA location, located at 3000 S. Russell St., Missoula, MT 59801.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
