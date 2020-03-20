As the numbers of Covid-19 continue to grow, emergency and essential personnel are needed even more. With that need comes another, childcare. One organization in Missoula is stepping in to provide childcare for these workers with critical jobs.
The YMCA is stepping in to provide an emergency childcare center. They are partnering with Missoula County Public Schools to provide this service.
The announcement was made during a Covid-19 press conference with numerous city and county officials at 3 p.m. on Friday.
The emergency childcare task force will be headed by Grace Decker who works for United Way.
Missoula County Public Schools superintendent Rob Watson said surveys are still being done to see what the need is in the community. A plan is still in the works.
He said it will be a small center with less than 50 kids broken into groups of less than 10.
The center will only accept children of essential workers.
"We will be targeting children of essential services so hospital workers, first responders, any other essential services identified by the city or county, that would be the target audience," Watson said.
Watson added essential workers would need to register ahead of time with the YMCA.
An announcement will be made in the coming days for the details.