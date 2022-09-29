“You are loved,” signs stolen out of multiple Missoula yards

MISSOULA, MT- Earlier in the month, Lauren Wilson put a sign in her front yard that says, “You are Loved,” and that sign was recently taken down.

Wilson has a message for those who took the sign. She bought five more.

“We think it's a lovely sign with a nice message for our neighborhood,” Wilson said. “We put it up because I know from some of my LGBTQ friends that rainbow signs like this one make them feel safe and welcome at a time when there are real threats to their well-being in our state.”

Wilson says for her and her family it wasn’t even a question, in their efforts to create a safe neighborhood and an accepting place the purchase of five signs was a drop in the bucket.

She is unaware if the signs were stolen maliciously but says the same sign was stolen from a neighbor's house down the road.

“I do hope the person who stole it has put it up somewhere,” Wilson said.

The signs were purchased from Book Montana and LGBTQ owned bookstore in Helena, Montana.