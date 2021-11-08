Young Missoula mom shares own 'Maid' story to help others

MISSOULA, Mont. - The local group home Mountain Home is getting attention after the popular Netflix series, Maid.
Author and inspiration for the series, Stephanie Land, teamed up with bookstore Fact and Fiction to donate profits from signed copies of the book to the group home. However, she's doing more than just donating.
Land's story is inspiring the women at Mountain Home to share their own experiences.
Mountain Home is a group home for young moms and their kids. Executive director Steph Goble said the book and Netflix series created a window of relatability for all moms, but it strikes closer to home for women with similar experiences, like Jill Hope.
Hope welcomed her son Charlie into the world a year ago.
"He's my first love," Hope said. "He's the purest love I've ever had. I don't think I've ever had a love like my son, like me and him."
Shortly after giving birth, Hope got out of an abusive relationship and moved into Mountain Home.
Here she lives in an apartment, receives mental health services and childcare. With Mountain Home's support, she's going back to school and plans to finish this spring.
"I'm doing good!" Hope said. "It's hard but I feel like other women, especially young moms who come from a really ugly past, can really get to a point like where I'm at. You can do it, because I did it!
Land is using her success to shine a light on Mountain Home, a place she said she would have benefited from.
"It's just so encouraging to hear that people are interested in this story in particular, because of what the story is," Land said.
Goble credits Land for being so relatable and inspiring clients, like Hope, to share their own stories.
"It doesn't matter who you are," Goble said. "There's an element of that, that's just being human and knowing you want the best for your child."
Land inspired Hope to share her story and now Hope wants to encourage others.
"It really is possible for you to get yourself out of that hole," Hope said. "Focus on your son, on school, and focus on things that are going to make you excel and make you a better future. That's the best advice I can give."
After finishing school, she wants to make others feel good about themselves with a career in cosmetology- and above all else, give her son Charlie a good life.