MISSOULA, Mont. - The 2023 Western Montana Fair in Missoula is approaching, and we have the information on what to know before the fair begins.

The fair is taking place Aug. 9-12 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and entry is free for all attendees.

The park is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and people are welcome to picnic. Outside alcohol is not allowed.

Parking and How to Get There

Due to the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium construction, public parking has relocated to the southwest of the grandstands, with the exception of handicap parking.

There is one handicap parking lot, the Stephens Avenue entrance, and one lot for public parking lot, Russell Street.

Parking fees cost $7 cash only, with a portion of the proceeds going towards Kiwanis Club of Missoula.

Parking opens at 7:30 a.m.

Fair attendees may also take the Mountain Line, bike or walk to the fair.

Mountain Line routes 1, 6 and 7 stop at the bus stop on South Avenue. Bus fare is free for all passengers. Passengers may bring their bikes to the fair aby storing them on the bike racks attached to busses while riding.

Parking bicycles at the fair is free--bikers may enter through the South Avenue entrance and park their bike located at the bike rack located south of the roundabout.

Carnival Passes

Fair entry is free every day of the fair. However, there are fees for parking vehicles, vendors, carnival rides and other some fair events.

The Western Montana Fair is offering a pre-sale on carnival ride passes to purchase before Aug. 8.

The pre-sale includes a weekly unlimited ride pass for $85, daily unlimited ride pass for $30--both are available at Fair Office Building #12 and all Noon's locations.

When the fair begins, a daily unlimited ride pass will cost $40, $20 for 24 ride tickets, $1 for one ride ticket--each ride costs three to seven tickets.

Carnival hours are noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 9-12 and noon to 10 p.m., and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

Volunteers at the Western Montana Fair get free carnival pass and fair "swag". The deadline to sign up to become a volunteer is Aug. 1.

Fair Entertainment Events

The Western Montana Fair is offering a pre-sale special on tickets for arena events.

Attendees may get a $5 discount if they buy arena event tickets before Aug. 8.

Arena events include:

Every night of the fair, there will be free live music at the Fairway Plaza, including a barn dance, at 9 p.m.