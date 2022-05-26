ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - A threat was directed at a St. Ignatius High School Thursday.

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell reports that Thursday afternoon the school’s resource officer was made aware of social media threats from a youth saying they were going to come to school with a gun and harm others.

The youth was located by deputies within minutes of the report and he was taken from the school and detained.

Sheriff Bell reports a preliminary investigation resulted in the youth’s arrest for the felony crime of Intimidation, and a search warrant is currently in the process of being executed on his home.

The youth will be taken to a custody hearing in Lake County District Court, and if determined to be held in detention will be transported to the youth facility at Missoula County Detention Facility.