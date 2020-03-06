YWCA and EmpowerMT team up to hire racial engagement specialist

Two organizations in Missoula are partnering up to hire a full-time racial engagement specialist to advance anti-racism work in Missoula.
The YWCA and EmpowerMT have had a part-time specialist in racial engagement for several years, but after seeing an increase in the workload of this position and with diversity growing in Missoula, they decided to team-up to hire a full-time specialist.
Alex Kim is the new joint racial engagement specialist for the YWCA and EmpowerMT.
Both agencies work to create a more just and inclusive society to strengthen the Missoula community.
The YWCA executive director Cindy Weese said "this is an opportunity for us to combine our resources, and have a greater impact than we would separately."
Kim said he's excited to get to work to make Missoula an even more inclusive place to live for everyone.
"I think that we can foster an environment for the Missoula community, to really empathize and to understand and to grow compassion for one another and be a welcoming place," Kim said.
He will will facilitate youth groups for local schools, while also facilitating trainings for businesses and organizations in the community for diversity and equity.
Kim added one of his big goals is to start a youth group for kids of color to have a safe space and a community to learn from one another and to grow with one another.