MISSOULA -- In honor of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, the Zootown Arts Community Center has artwork from past festivals on display.
18 years of festival posters, movies posters, special events posters and other artwork from past years are featured.
Between Feb. 20 and Feb. 28, the Made in Montana short films are screening in the gallery as well.
The festival's director, Rachel Gregg, said most of the art is by Missoula artists.
"We've hired locals for almost every year to do the key art for the festival, so it's a fun way to feature local talent and also just be nostalgic about the 18 years of Big Sky," Gregg said.
She added that they decided to do the gallery this year, because it's a way for people to experience the festival energy, even though the films are virtual.
The gallery is free and open M-F, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Take a look at the 2021 films.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
