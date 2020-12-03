MISSOULA -- One ride in Caras Park has brought smiles to the faces of many people.
This year A Carousel For Missoula, celebrates 25 years of being open.
On May 27th, 1995, it's estimated that around 12,000 people came to see the carousel over its three-day grand opening. Since that day, millions of riders have got to experience the magic of the carousel.
Theresa Cox has been the executive director for the carousel since it first opened and was there for its grand reveal.
"We all trumped over to the carousel and five of the doors on the east side all raised in unison and the carousel was revealed and it was absolutely fabulous," Cox said.
Due to COVID-19, they're hosting a Silver Celebration online on MCAT, Friday night to celebrate the anniversary.
The event will include a history presentation of the carousel and Dragon Hollow.
Cox said the carousel plays a significant role in Missoula's history and can't be forgotten.
"You can go anywhere to ride a carousel, but it makes it an experience if the carousel has a story and if the people who are helping you at the Carousel are willing to share that story," she said.
She said she knows how much the carousel means to the community, because they send her letters with uplifting stories.
"We have a lovely letter from a man whose daughter had multiple disabilities and only felt like all the other kids when she got a chance to ride the carousel," Cox said.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
They will raffle off an adult-sized rocking pony named Spot and award-winning actor and former Missoulian, JK Simmons, will give a toast.
You can donate to the carousel and enter the raffle on the carousel's website.