MISSOULA -- The Missoula City-County Health Department has been running COVID-19 vaccine clinics nonstop for over a year, just to keep up with demand. Now, the clinics are no longer needed.
Starting Monday, if you need to get a vaccine, you'll have to head to the Missoula City-County Health Department located at 301 W Alder St.
The health department's Health Promotion Division Director, Cindy Farr, said Missoula County has the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the state, with roughly 63% of the total population fully vaccinated.
"Being able to have the offsite vaccine clinic really allowed us the opportunity to vaccinate a lot of people in a short amount of time," Farr said.
With a sharp decrease in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, Farr said they won't be offering vaccines at the West Broadway site.
"We do still have our mobile vaccine clinic; we can still do homebound vaccines. We're still going to be taking it out into the further reaches in the community [and] we're going to be offering extended hours," Farr said.
Health officials still hope to get at least 75% of Missoula's population fully vaccinated which would be considered herd immunity.
Farr stressed that even if you've had COVID, you should still get the vaccine.
"The protection from natural immunity where you get the virus and you build that immune response is still only thought to be good for about three months. So, it's still good to go ahead and come in and get vaccinated," she said.
With vaccines moving into the Health Department's main offices, offsite clinics could be a thing of the past.
"We do think that that is a good thing. We do want to eventually come out of this pandemic and be able to just wrap COVID into our normal lives and how we respond to it. So, this is just taking that first step," she said.
The Health Department will take walk-ins on Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Or you can call 406-258-3363 to schedule an appointment.
