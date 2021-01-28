MISSOULA -- After the death of George Floyd in May, one Missoula man wanted to come up with a way to de-escalate emotions between law enforcement and the community.
That's when the Accountability Badge and My Safe ID were invented using NFC chips, which are placed on the badge or in the ID.
The chips are most commonly used for contactless payments, but when someone taps their smart phone to one of the products, a link with information will pop up.
Theo Gibbs and his wife owned a small auto lot in Missoula, but when COVID hit, they lost their business.
Gibbs said he was sitting in his garage, watching the news circulate around the death of George Floyd, when he came up with an idea.
"When I saw the request of the nation, I knew that I had to do something and that I could do something," Gibbs said. "So I took an NFC chip and I put it inside of a police badge. Now when a citizen has an interaction with a law enforcement officer, the officer can not only ask for their information, but that citizen can ask for their badge information and receive real credible information back from that request," he said.
Gibbs also created a sister-product to the Accountability Badge called My Safe ID, which is accessed by scanning a logo on the citizens car, then the driver gives the officer a verbal code.
"It can be a 4 to 6 digit code that is created by the driver. The driver then gives that to the officer," Gibbs said. "The officer then punches that into his phone, getting your license, registration, and insurance, while the citizens hands remain at 10 and 2 [on the steering wheel]."
There aren't any law enforcement organizations using the badges yet, but a school in Vero Beach, Florida has been using the badges all year to keep their students accountable.
The school's administrator, Alicia Vacchiano, said its helped teachers cut out a lot of paper work.
"You've got your phone in your hand, you click on the card, and right up comes the kid's screen. You get to just tap in there whatever you want and it's finished. It's an instantaneous use of positively."
Gibbs said Roger's International, a Missoula-based security company is also using the product.
He added that while the product is being used in other ways, their main goal hasn't changed.
"Now, all these extra things that are happening is not to take away from the Accountability Badge or My Safe ID. The reason for these other things are because it is a viable product [and] it's a viable solution," Gibbs said.
Gibbs and his team recently came up with a new version of the Accountability Badge, one that doesn't have to replace an officer's badge. It's a smart business card that Law Enforcement can just clip to their uniform and citizens can recieve the same information as the original one.
To learn more visit the Accountability Badge's website.