Missoulian developers open plans to public comment

MISSOULA, Mont. - The design team for the redevelopment of the former Missoulian site on Higgins Avenue will meet with community members on Tuesday to get feedback on initial plans.

Last December, controversy and concerns about gentrification, loss of character and worsening the housing market surrounding the sale and concept for the property escalated after one of the investors, Aaron Wagner, posted offensive and unprofessional messages on social media responding to comments against him, his family and the development.

In response, WGM delayed the original planned public charrette.

The team's now unveiled its initial concept plans.

Cole Bergquist, one of the owners and developers of the project, said he and the rest of the team recognize how much people care about this site and its location, so they're starting public outreach to get feedback.

On Tuesday, the team will hold a public event, where people and small groups can sign up for a 15-minute time slot to meet with the design team in person, share concerns and ideas.

This sort of thing isn't required, but something we value, Bergquist said.

“We kind of wanted the human element and actually put ourselves out there a little bit," Bergquist said. " [People will] be able to meet the design team that’s actually going to be designing this whole project and [we'll] just hear from the community about what they’d like to see there."

A big part of this development concept hinges around improving public access to the Kim Williams trail from the hip strip and creating some form of park behind the buildings near the irrigation canal and Clark Fork River, Bergquist explained.

On top of that, initial designs show restaurants and retail space, a range of apartments, condos and townhomes, as well as an underground parking structure.

Bergquist said they're still at a concept level and construction won't begin for another year or so.

The public event will take run noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 27. Slot sign ups are available here.

To learn more about the development and leave written feedback, click here.