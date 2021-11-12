MISSOULA -- Most Missoulians don't think about what it takes to keep the City's water clean.
But the utility bill you pay each month, helps keep drinking water, wastewater and storm water up to the proper health code standards. That's why the City is proposing to increase your rates. If approved, this proposal would increase what you pay by $3.22.
Missoula's water rates haven't changed since 2011 and wastewater rates haven't changed since 2015. So, Missoula resident, Jaime Curtin said a few bucks isn't too bad.
"If like three dollars a month or whatever it is additional can like actually effectively help the water ways and everything then I'm all for that. I didn't think that I'd be like 'oh yeah let's just raise stuff, why not, let's just add that to the pile' but I guess that makes sense and I'd be down for that," Curtin said.
City officials said for the community to grow, they need to replace some of the infrastructure that these systems use, like pipes and wells. But even with the increase, Missoula's rates remain nearly the lowest in Montana, just behind Great Falls.
Wanda Vinson lives part time in Missoula, and the rest of the time in Florida.
"I mean it's more expensive in Tampa, where it's more prevalent than it is here in Missoula. So, I really was shocked by how low most of the utilities are here," Vinson said.
The proposed rate increase of 3% would start in January 2022 with an additional 5% increase in 2023 and 2024.
"That's actually a pretty modest increase, so yeah, if that's what we need to do to keep things clean, I say we should go for that," Curtin added.
There's a public hearing scheduled for December 6th, and you can visit engagemissoula.com to learn more about that increase.