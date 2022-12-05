MISSOULA, Mont. - The Crisis Services Levy was voted down by Missoula Voters during elections, leaving services that were reliant on its funding for continuation, to search for alternate resources.
"It's really important that these services continue for our success as well because without a lot of these other services, we can't be successful in our duties on the mobile support team," said Mobile Support Team Operations Manager, John Petroff.
The Mobile Support Team is one program impacted by the levy, operated by the Missoula Fire Department and Partnership Health Center, responding to scenarios with people in crisis, who don't necessarily require hospital care or police escort.
The team was started in 2020 and consists of twelve individuals, including EMT's and Clinicians, who coordinate to provide the best care possible to people in crisis and meeting them where they are.
"It's a very important program and it's a very successful program, even in the short time its been up and running here in Missoula, and just have to figure out how to keep it funded, and supported, and moving forward," said Assistant Fire Chief Brad Davis.
The Team is currently in the process of applying for grants and seeking connection and support with the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.