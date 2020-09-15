More than a dozen Montana firefighters have returned home after helping fight the fires that scorched more than two million acres in California.
<NATS OF DOOR SLAMMING
LIBBY HOPPER, A FIREFIGHTER AND PARAMEDIC, HAS BEEN DOING WHAT SHE LOVES MOST FOR THE LAST DECADE -- HELPING THOSE IN NEED
very fulfilling job. have the potential to do a lot of good on people's worst day
NATS
HOPPERS PASSION FOR HELPING OTHERS RECENTLY TOOK HER ON ASSIGNMENT FIGHTING THE S-C-U LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE NEAR THE BAY AREA... WHICH SCORCHED NEARLY 400-THOUSAND ACRES
just a huge fire, it would take an hour and half to drive from one end to the other, on highways.
HOPPER, ALONG WITH 18 MONTANA FIREFIGHTERS AND THEIR ENGINES FROM MISSOULA RURAL, LIVINGSTON, CENTRAL VALLEY, BIG SKY AND COLUMBUS... WERE ON TWO WEEK ASSIGNMENTS IN THE GOLDEN STATE.
we were in an area that typically doesnt see that type of fire behavior or lightning activity that they got. adn so it was an area were the resources were spread super super thin....
HOPPER SAYS SHE SEES THE BEST COME OUT IN PEOPLE DURING SOME OF THE WORST CIRCUMSTANCES...
NATS
AND BEING ABLE TO HELP CALIFORNIANS DURING THIS CHAOTIC TIME IS SOMETHING SHE WON'T HESITATE TO DO MOVING FORWARD.
it was wonderful to be able to go down and help not only our brothers and sisters in the fire service, but also their neighbors and communities and give back to them when they've come up here and helped us during bad years.>