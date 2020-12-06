Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 740 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
186 in Yellowstone County
91 in Missoula County
77 in Cascade County
70 in Gallatin County
50 in Flathead County
44 in Lewis and Clark County
44 in Ravalli County
38 in Silver Bow County
20 in Sanders County
19 in Fergus County
16 in Park County
9 in Phillips County
9 in Pondera County
8 in Madison County
8 in Teton County
6 in Hill County
6 in Mineral County
5 in Broadwater County
5 in Valley County
4 in Chouteau County
3 in Beaverhead County
3 in Glacier County
2 in Big Horn County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Daniels County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Lincoln County
2 in Musselshell County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Jefferson County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Powell County
1 in Richland County
1 in Sheridan County
There have been 67,875 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,852 active, 50,287 recovered, 736 deaths and 475 active hospitalizations.
A total of 688,214 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.