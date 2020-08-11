A Montana state prison program is helping incarcerated fathers build relationships with their children through virtual visits.
"Connect Adults and Minors Through Positive Parenting," or CAMPP, started in 2019 after the prison got a $673,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP). The funds will be used to expand an existing program — Nurturing Parenting Program.
CAMPP will provide evidence-based services to build parenting skills, and reconnect and support families as they work to strengthen relationships in cases where a parent-child relationship is appropriate.
"Its been a long journey and I think its probably been long for my kids too, growing up without a dad," Jesse Harrison a CAMPP program participant said.
Harrison said he has five children between the ages of seven and 15, and he's made some mistakes in his life.
"Being away from your kids is tough, and being in prison is tough and when you put them both together it makes it a tough situation enough worse."
He's been incarcerated at MSP for some time, and the pandemic forced the facility to stop in-person visits, putting a strain on the family relationship.
"When the coronavirus hit, it brought us away from each other, but now with this program, its brought us back together," he said.
(marisa britton-bostwick / director of education at montana correctional enterprises)
a lot of our incarcerated were foster chuldren at one point, so we're really trying to break the cycle of incarceration
MARISA BRITTON-BOSTWICK THE DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION SAYS RESEARCH SHOWS CREATING SOLID FAMILY CONNECTIONS HELPS REDUCE THE CHANCE THAT INMATES WILL SLIP BACK INTO CRIMINAL BEHAVIORS ONCE RELEASED FROM PRISON
(marisa britton-bostwick / director of education at montana correctional enterprises)
we just really want to make sure these children aren't forgotten
THE PROGRAM STARTS ITS VIRTUAL CAMPP THIS WEEK... WHERE INCARCERATED DADS LIKE HARISSON CAN DO VIRTUAL ACTIVITES WITH HIS KIDS... LIKE PLANTING SEEDS OR COLORING TOGETHER...
(Terryl gochanour / CAMPP MT Grant program coordinator)
to see those children just light up and to see their dads on camera, and to see dads light up. these children deserve to have their fathers in their lives.
HARRISON SAYS IS GETTING OUT SOON... AND BEING ABLE TO BUILD STRONGER RELATIONSHIPS WITH HIS KIDS BEFORE HE GETS OUT, MAKES HIM WANT TO KEEP ON THE RIGHT PATH
(Jesse Harrison / Incarcerated father)
it keeps me looking forward and thinking about tomorrow and keep me from doing things I shouldn't do. cause I wouldn't want to sacrifice my kids over something that I shouldn't do>