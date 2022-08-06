Sophomore defensive end Brody Grebe represented the d-line as one of seven Bobcats on the 2022 Big Sky Preseason All-Conference team. While Grebe was appreciative of the recognition, one former Montana State football star showed him that preseason accolades do not produce success throughout the year.

"Daniel Hardy wasn't preseason last year and he was an All-American so it doesn't mean a whole lot it just means that I got respect from some of the coaches around the league,” Grebe said.

The Melstone product hopes to gain respect this fall camp by working for a starting role up front and replacing the production of now Los Angeles Ram Daniel Hardy as well as All-Big Sky players Chase Benson Amandre Williams.

"We expect him (Grebe) to be a starter and fulfill a lot of those plays that are gone now," Cats defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza said. "Sebastian, we expect him to start he's really the cornerstone of the front seven."

Along with Grebe and their lone returning starter Sebastian Valdez, another Bobcat looks to be a third member of the front seven.

"The change in Sebastian Valdez and Blake Schmidt I think are two young guys who played for us last year but have taken the last several months to change who they are."

While they know that they are a young group, the d-line is confident that their work ethic will disrupt the Big Sky this season.

"Everyone on the d-line has been working hard and has a chance to go all out on the season and make plays so...I think you guys are going to be surprised."