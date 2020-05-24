GREAT FALLS - For almost 15 years, many in great falls went to legion park... To honor veterans for their service on memorial day. As Monday’s ceremony goes virtual for the first time ever, things could look a bit different compared to past events.
In a time before COVID-19, hundreds would sit down or stand by, commemorating friends and loved ones who gave their lives for the U.S.
“We have had up to 200, 250, 300 people here,” said Michael Winters, a committee member who helped find Montana Veterans Memorial back in 1999.
With the pandemic still going on, where people once sat and stood could give way to more open space as a safety measure.
“It does sadden me because of this virus that’s been going around, but yet we’re still making our best efforts in getting this out,” said Groundskeeper Rick English, who helps maintain the memorial.
Instead, the physical ceremony’s limited to speakers, musical performers and marchers, with plans on streaming it for anyone to watch from the comfort of their own homes.
“Even though it’s virtual and even though we’re going to have a smaller crowd than usual, the meaning is still here,” said Winters. “We’re honoring veterans, we’re honoring deceased… We’re not going to miss anything.”
You can still come on by for the event, as long as you’re social distancing while respecting others, said Winters.
“Be considerate of the people around you, and if you feel like you might want to wear a mask, please do,” he said.
Despite challenging times as a result of the virus, both English and Winters said it’s more important than ever to push through as a unified community while recognizing those who paved the way before them.
“We’ve been hit in different times in our history, and we’ve always survived, made it through it and continued on,” said English.
“We worked together to overcome the odds and the challenges, and that’s what makes us America, and that’s what makes all of these fallen heroes Americans, and we can’t forget those,” said Winters.
The stream goes live tomorrow at 2:00 pm on the memorial’s official Facebook page. If you miss it, MVM will also upload the recorded video on its website right after the event is over.