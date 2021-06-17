Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. RAVALLI COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR KENDRA ARLENE ROSE ROBERTS. KENDRA IS A 16 -YEAR-OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET 7 INCHES TALL AND 140 POUNDS. WITH GREEN EYES AND BLACK HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN IN DARBY, MT ON MONDAY, JUNE 14TH AROUND NOON. KENDRA RAN AWAY ON FOOT BUT MIGHT POSSIBLY BE WITH A FRIEND IN A BLACK LIFTED GMC TRUCK AND MAY BE HEADED TO MISSOULA. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A SWEATSHIRT AND BLACK NIKE SWEATPANTS. THERE IS CONCERN FOR KENDRAS SAFETY AND WELL- BEING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON KENDRA ROBERTS, CALL THE RAVALLI COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT (406) 363-3033 OR CALL 9-1-1.