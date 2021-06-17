HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte announced on Thursday the disbursement of nearly $17.3 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to 42 cities and towns across the state.
“These ARPA funds will provide 42 additional towns and cities with the authority to address their individual needs, from supporting those impacted by the pandemic to investing in their infrastructure needs,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said.
Cities and towns will receive the following funding amounts based on criteria outlined by the U.S. Department of Treasury, as stated in a press release:
Bearcreek: $10,473.01
Big Timber: $217,251.15
Bozeman: $6,364,398.46
Bridger: $96,428.35
Broadview: $23,372.70
Butte-Silver Bow: $4,459,331.99
Chester: $108,944.87
Clyde Park: $39,720.81
Colstrip: $286,858.36
Darby: $101,920.29
Dillon: $549,322.27
Dodson: $14,943.20
Drummond: $42,786.09
East Helena: $268,594.45
Ekalaka: $47,511.71
Eureka: $179,573.84
Fairfield: $92,341.32
Fairview: $110,349.79
Fort Benton: $182,894.56
Froid: $25,927.09
Fromberg: $59,261.92
Geraldine: $31,802.20
Glasgow: $424,284.72
Harlem: $106,645.92
Harlowton: $126,059.31
Hingham: $15,198.64
Jordan: $49,299.79
Laurel: $860,191.92
Libby: $354,932.94
Plains: $145,472.69
Poplar: $107,284.52
Red Lodge: $294,138.38
Rexford: $20,179.71
Ronan: $270,254.80
Sidney: $788,413.47
St. Ignatius: $105,751.88
Terry: $71,012.13
Walkerville: $90,425.52
Westby: $19,668.83
Whitehall: $146,877.61
Wibaux: $75,610.04
Winnett: $23,628.14
Thursday’s funding announcement follows more than $20 million announced last week for 52 Montana cities and towns.
More information about the program may be found here.