Seven lawsuits were filed against Amtrak and the BNSF Railway Company Monday on behalf of seven passengers who were injured in the Sept. 26 Montana train derailment.
The lawsuits were filed by Clifford Law Offices in federal district court in Chicago. They intend to challenge the arbitration requirement that is allegedly applicable to passengers.
In 2017, the law firm obtained a $16.75 million verdict against Amtrak for a derailment in Seattle, Washington, before the arbitration clause was added to the back of tickets.
Allegations in the complaints allege negligence on the part of the defendants for a number of actions or inactions including improper, inadequate and insufficient rail maintenance, switches and train equipment.
The cause of the derailment is still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
The lawsuits were filed on behalf of a Massachusetts couple, a Pennsylvania couple, an Indiana couple and a man from Montana, who were all physically injured during the incident and are suffering from severe emotional and psychological trauma, according to a release.
Ryan, 34, and Hanna Shea, 31, of Leverett, Massachusetts, were traveling to see family in Seattle. They were able to make it out of the rail car that was tilted on its side, but never made it to their destination.
Brandi, 42, and Shawnee Gimse, 29, of York, Pennsylvania, were in a rail car that flipped on its side.
Morgan, 31, and Christopher Grosso, 39, of Lafayette, Indiana, were in the first row of the observation car when it tilted on its side and skidded about 200 feet before coming to a stop. They were able to climb through the shattered glass out of broken windows.
Theodore Hastreiter of Whitefish, Montana, suffered severe physical, psychological and emotional trauma as he witnessed fellow passengers die in the observation rail car where he was seated.
“All of these people deserve their day in court,” Sean Driscoll, a partner at Clifford Law Offices and lead counsel on the team that obtained a $57 million settlement against Amtrak in the 2017 Seattle derailment, said. “We have assembled a team of experts including former NTSB investigators who are conducting a thorough examination of all aspects of this tragic derailment. We will get answers. They will get justice.”
“This tragedy could and should have been avoided,” Kristofer Riddle, an attorney on the legal team that obtained the $57 million settlement against Amtrak earlier this year, said. “These people have gone through the unthinkable. They trusted Amtrak to get them to their destinations safely and Amtrak broke that trust.”
Clifford Law Offices says they have been contacted by other train passengers and intends to file further lawsuits on their behalf.
The NTSB has assumed the lead role in determining how eight of the 10 cars left the tracks. A preliminary report from some 14 investigators on the scene is reportedly expected in the next month.
The Federal Railroad Administration also has a team of experts assisting in the investigation. They reportedly are using video footage from the train and black-box data, as well as analyzing damage to rail cars and injuries to survivors and those killed.
Ryan and Hanna Shea described their experience in the following statement:
We were so excited to take a cross-country trip to visit Hanna’s family outside of Seattle. We’re very nervous flyers, so we decided to split the trip up, taking a short flight from Boston to Chicago, then taking the Amtrak Empire Builder the rest of the way. This was our first train trip, and we were planning on primarily travelling by train for future trips if everything went well. All of that changed on Saturday afternoon when what felt like a strong impact and a series of jolts threw us against the walls of our roomette. The train car shook and rocked side to side. We were in our separate bunks, terrified for ourselves and for each other, unable to see the other’s condition until the train stopped moving. Once the train stopped, we scrambled to embrace each other, to get out of the roomette, and to check on fellow passengers. Throughout our train car, passengers were frantically collecting their things, so we did the same. Initially, the Amtrak staff announced that we needed to stay in the car, but because it was tilted and we were in shock, we wanted nothing more than to get off the train and move to a place where we felt safer.
Once outside the train car, we saw how horrible the damage really was. Cars were tipped over on their sides, people were rushing around, trying to help each other, others screaming and crying. Everything was chaos, but we made it to safety on the side of the tracks, grouping up with other passengers, and waiting for paramedics to arrive. After some time, we were bussed to a school gym in Chester, Montana, where the people of the town really showed up to help out, offering food and water, and listening as we verbally processed the experience over and over. We decided to go directly home to Massachusetts.
Our hearts ache for the families and friends of the three people killed in the derailment, and for the passengers and crew who were severely injured. The faces of people who we saw during our time on the train, and in the wreckage, are very much still with us. We find ourselves constantly wondering: Where are they now? Are they safe? Do they feel safe?
We send those families our sincere condolences because we know their lives, like ours, will never be the same. We also know this cannot happen again. This isn’t the first time that an Amtrak train has derailed or crashed, causing physical and psychological harm to its passengers. We’ve learned since the incident that the central action Amtrak has taken after the last fatal derailment has been to add a mandatory arbitration clause to its purchase agreement. When you put your safety in the hands of major corporations like this, you don’t want to know that they are preemptively trying to block your paths to recourse should the worst happen.
But that’s the truth. And that’s why we have hired Clifford Law Offices in Chicago to fight for Amtrak and any other responsible parties to be held accountable, and more than that, to know that we are pursuing every possible avenue to protect from this totally avoidable horror other passengers who may be visiting their families or taking what is sold as a sleepy ride through the beautiful landscapes of the U.S. We hope that it is through our lawsuits that rail will again be a trusted way to travel, and that Amtrak will admit the mistakes it made here and do the right thing. The status quo is obviously not safe enough. Amtrak needs to focus on how to make rail travel safer, not how to save money when a disaster occurs.