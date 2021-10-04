CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first lawsuit following the fatal derailment in Montana of Amtrak's Seattle-bound Empire Builder Train #7/27 was filed today by attorneys from Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, P.C. on behalf of 28-year-old senior software engineer Zach Schneider, a former national collegiate debate champion, who was traveling to Portland with his wife, Rebecca. She was injured but survived the catastrophe.