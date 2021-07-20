UPDATE:
Sid has been found and is safe, MCSO reports.
FLORENCE, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help in locating a 71-year-old woman who reportedly left a residence in Florence Tuesday.
Taylor Trowbridge, also known as "Sid," reportedly walked away from 2224 Buckboard Lane, located near Upper Woodchuck in Florence at about 11:30 a.m.
She was last seen wearing a white nightgown and purple shoes. She has no other personal or identifiable items with her.
The sheriff's office says attempts to ping her phone were unsuccessful.