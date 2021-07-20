Taylor "Sid" Trowbridge

UPDATE:

Sid has been found and is safe, MCSO reports.

FLORENCE, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help in locating a 71-year-old woman who reportedly left a residence in Florence Tuesday.

Taylor Trowbridge, also known as "Sid," reportedly walked away from 2224 Buckboard Lane, located near Upper Woodchuck in Florence at about 11:30 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a white nightgown and purple shoes. She has no other personal or identifiable items with her.

The sheriff's office says attempts to ping her phone were unsuccessful.

Sid is experiencing symptoms of dementia and has other medical concerns. She is not prepared for the elements and needs her medications.
 
She moved to Upper Woodchuck from Billings approximately two weeks ago and is unfamiliar with the area.
 
Missoula County Search and Rescue is looking for her near her residence. It is believed that if she were able to get a ride, she would try and go to the Billings area.
 
If you seen or know of Sid's whereabouts you should call 911 immediately.

