800 acres added to American Prairie Reserve

AMERICAN PRAIRIE RESERVE, Mont. - American Prairie Reserve (APR) announced Thursday the purchase of 800 acres near Cow Creek, located in Blaine County and within the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.
This marks APR's 32nd land acquisition and brings their total acreage to 420,425.
Named for Cow Creek, the property lies just four miles north of the Missouri River. In a release, they say it is adjacent to existing APR land and the secluded, rugged location inside the National Monument offers plentiful grazing for wildlife and attracts elk, deer and big horn sheep.
“Properties like Cow Creek connect existing public lands and provide crucial habitat, helping us to create a contiguous landscape where wildlife can thrive,” Alison Fox, CEO of APR, said.
The area is three miles long, half a mile wide and falls within the Cow Creek Area of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC) and the Cow Creek Wilderness Study Area (WSA). Both are managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for the areas’ important historical and cultural values, in addition to providing critical fish and wildlife habitat and opportunities for recreation.
They say this new property also holds historical significance. The Nez Perce Tribe crossed this region during the Flight of 1877 and followed Cow Creek as they fled the U.S. Army in an attempt to reach Canada.
The segment of the trail the Nez Perce followed, which was also used by local Indigenous People for generations before and after that journey, runs the length of the Cow Creek property.
“This acquisition is an excellent example of our model at work,” Fox said. “It is part of American Prairie’s mission to grow contiguous habitat areas and Cow Creek represents a key step towards that goal.”