HELENA, Mont. - Activist groups and the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) put forward a petition Tuesday to rename three Montana geographic sites currently named after Jefferson Davis, the former Confederated States of America president.
The Montana Racial Equity Project, the Montana Human Rights Network, Forward Montana Foundation, Mai Wah Society, Montana Wilderness Association, The Wilderness Society and the CSKT sent the petition to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names.
They are asking the board to change the names of the following places listed in the petition:
- "Jeff Davis Peak," located in the southern Bitterroot Range in Beaver County, to "Three Eagles Peak" in recognition of Salish Chief Three Eagles.
- "Jeff Davis Creek," located in the southern Bitterroot Range in Beaver County, to "Choos-wee Creek" in recognition of Chinese immigrants to Montana and the Salish people.
- "Jeff Davis Gulch," south of Helena city limits in Lewis and Clark County, to "In-qu-qu-leet Gulch" in recognition of the Salish people who originally occupied the area.
“These places are part of the homelands of the Salish, Pend d’Oreille and Kootenai people and by acknowledging these connections, you are also offering respect for our history and our culture. Our people have an ancient and continuing presence in this landscape. The simple choosing of a name is another way to show how we care for this place for the generations to come and an important beginning to the healing process,” Shelly R. Fyant, chairwoman of CSKT, said in a release from the Montana Wilderness Association.
Below is the entire petition: