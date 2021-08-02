MISSOULA, Mont. - The entire main stem of the Bitterroot River is closed to fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight, due to warming water temperatures and low flows, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reports.
New restrictions were also added for the remainder of the Clark Fork River, from the Flathead River upstream to Rock Creek. The rest of the Clark Fork has already been under restrictions since July 1.
With these latest additions, the current "hoot-owl" restrictions in west-central Montana include:
- Bitterroot – The entire main stem (which excludes the East and West Forks)
- Clark Fork- The entire river from its confluence with the Flathead River upstream to the confluence with Warm Springs Creek
- Silver Bow Creek, including Warm Springs Ponds - From the creek’s confluence with Warm Springs Creek to Montana Street in Butte (this restriction has been in place since July 1)
FWP’s drought policy calls for angling restrictions when flows drop below critical levels for fish, when water quality is diminished, or when maximum daily water temperatures reach at least 73 degrees for three consecutive days.
Limiting fishing to the cooler morning hours helps to reduce stress on fish. Anglers can also help reduce stress and mortality for fish by following these practices when catching and releasing fish:
- Fish during the coolest times of the day, where permitted
- Keep the fish in water as much as possible
- Remove the hook gently. Using artificial lures with single and barbless hooks can make hook removal faster and easier
- Let the fish recover before releasing it
- Consider fishing areas with less stressful temperatures and conditions, such as larger lakes or reservoirs, or higher elevation waterbodies
FWP continues to monitor conditions on rivers and streams and may add other restrictions.
Before heading out, you should review the full list of restrictions at fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.