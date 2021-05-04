WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Glacier National Park announced via press release the release of additional Going-to-the-Sun entry reservation tickets for entry as early as July 1.
The additional tickets will be available starting on May 5 at 8 a.m. MDT on recreation.gov.
Up to this point, a smaller amount of tickets has been available because the road is not fully open over Logan Pass. However, park officials have determined that the road should be open by July 1.
This means more tickets are being released on May 5 on recreation.gov for 60-day advance purchase. This will also increase the number of tickets being held for release for the two-day advance purchase for reservations beginning July 1.
Based on historical data, the Going-to-the-Sun Road typically opens prior to July 1. The actual date for the road opening cannot be predicted at this time.
As we get closer to the actual road opening date, additional tickets will be released. Visitors are encouraged to keep watching recreation.gov for ticket availability.