AMBER Alert issued for 2 abducted children believed to have entered Montana

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old who were abducted from Price, Utah on Aug. 18 around 1 p.m. and are believed to have entered Montana from Idaho.
The children are Arson Magnum, 6, and Manson Rowley, 8. The suspect is identified as Derek Michael Rowley.
The suspect is driving a 2004 Gold Chevrolet Silverado with Washington license plate C66780T. He may be hauling a white 5th wheel travel trailer with Washington license plate 51311AE.
Derek Rowley is described as being 33-years-old, 6 feet tall, weighing 190 lbs, with blonde hair.
Both children are described as being white boys with blonde hair and blues eyes. They were last seen wearing pajamas.
Arson Magnum is reportedly 3 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 40 lbs. Manson Rowley is reportedly 3 feet 11 inches, weighing 50 lbs.
If you have any information on the incident, you should contact the Oregon AMBER Alert Tip Line at 1-866-526-2375 or dial 911.