Doors have re-opened and it's showtime once again at AMC theaters across Montana on Thursday. Locations include Marketplace Drive Great Falls, Mullan Road in Missoula, and Shiloh Crossing Blvd. in Billings. The locations have been closed for months in response to the global Coronavirus pandemic.
"We're happy to be back, it's been closed for so long," said Abbi Livingston, who couldn't wait to get into the show.
"It's our first date since the pandemic," said Trinika Murphy, who was visiting in Great Falls.
People can expect many health code changes at the movies from the moment they step through the doors. Plexiglass is set up in front of cashiers, and masks are mandatory unless people are enjoying snacks or drinks from the concessions. Staff members are regularly disinfecting all surfaces and seats to make guests feel safe.
"They're taking good precautions. They're wiping things down and maintaining distance," said Gracie Livingston who was getting ready to see a show in Great Falls.
Other measures include spaced out seating and contact-less ticket scanning to enter the show.
Marissa Kassa was gearing up for The New Mutants in Great Falls. She tells us "I have the AM Stubs APP So I click my ticket and as soon as it loads this is basically what it shows."
According to a press release from AMC Theaters, they've implemented several health protocols at every open location as part of their "Safe and Clean" campaign to keep everyone healthy and safe at the movies:
"Lowered Seating Capacities to facilitate proper social distancing within theatre auditoriums, AMC will approach seat capacity limitations in four distinct phases. But AMC will always follow all federal, state and local directives, including those that mandate a maximum capacity if lower than those envisioned in AMC’s four phases as now planned.
Phase 1 commences on Aug. 20, when AMC will make available a maximum of 30% of the seating capacity in every showtime, at all its theatres nationwide. In non-recliner auditoriums, AMC will automatically block out every other row of seats for every showtime.
AMC will move into Phase 2, when capacity limitations will rise to 40%, once it is able to implement automatic seat blocking. AMC anticipates moving to this phase in early September. As part of phase two: at all recliner auditoriums, AMC’s ticketing engine will automatically block out one seat on either side of every party.
At all non-recliner, reserved seating auditoriums, AMC’s ticketing engine will automatically block out one seat on either side of every party and the seats in the rows in front of and behind each party.
In all non-reserved seating auditoriums, AMC will block out every other row of seats for every showtime.
AMC previously announced it would move to Phase 3, when seat capacity limits would increase to 50%, around Labor Day weekend. The Company is delaying that move to Phase 3 nationally, and instead will only move to Phase 3 selectively if as and when regional or local health conditions allow.
And finally, in Phase 4, expected around year-end, AMC plans to operate at full capacity. However, the timing of Phase 4 will be continuously re-evaluated based on national, regional and local health conditions at the time."
Movies you can see include:
- The New Mutants
- The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Tenet
- Unhinged
- Words on Bathroom Walls
- Jurassic Park
