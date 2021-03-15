MONTANA - The American Legion announced Monday, National Commander James W. "Bill" Oxford will tour The American Legion Department of Montana this weekend.
According to a press release, Commander Oxford will visit with members of The American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Riders to discuss issues of importance to Big Sky veterans.
You can arrange an interview with Commander Oxford by contacting John Raughter by phone at (317) 630-1350 or by email at jraughter@legion.org. Appointments will be scheduled for this weekend, March 19-21, at the American Legion Posts in Lewistown, Roy and Geraldine.
For more information on The American Legion Department you can visit their website at www.mtlegion.org.