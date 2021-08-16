Police lights--Vault

ANACONDA-DEER LODGE COUNTY, Mont. - Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center is seeking information on a shots fired incident.

On Aug. 11, a vehicle was reportedly following a truck around 11:15 p.m. traveling west on the 1000 block of East 4th Street. The vehicle was described as possibly a light colored SUV.

Authorities say the driver of the truck fired multiple rounds out of a high powered rifle, with three rounds hitting an occupied home.

Witnesses have not been located at this time, but authorities would like to speak with the occupants of this vehicle to see if they have any information that could help.

You can contact Detective Kyle Staley at (406) 490-5269 if you have information.

