MISSOULA, Mont. - On Tuesday, an Anaconda man admitted charges that he attempted to coerce and entice a girl, he believed to be a minor, into engaging in sexual activity during an undercover investigation, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.
Terry Joseph Jette, 56, pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement as charged in an indictment. According to a release, Jette faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and at least five years to a lifetime of supervised release.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided. Sentencing was set for March 30, 2022 before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen. Jette was detained pending further proceedings.
In court documents, the government alleged that on June 21, Jette initiated a conversation on Instagram with a 13-year-old girl who was actually an undercover FBI special agent.
At the start of the online chatting, Jette was told that the girl was 13. He continued online communication with the girl until his arrest on July 9.
During the comunications, Jette sent the girl an image of his penis and requested nude images of the purported child. Jette initiated sexually explicit conversation with the girl, suggested a meeting and discussed bringing methamphetamine and condoms.
On July 8, Jette traveled from Anaconda to Missoula to meet the girl and asked her to sneak out of her house. When the girl was unable to meet that day, Jette suggested a meeting the next day in East Missoula. Jette made explicit statements about engaging in sexual intercourse and said he had meth.
On July 9, Jette was arrested at the predetermined meeting location. During a search of his vehicle, law enforcement found a condom, meth, Viagra and candy that the girl had told Jette she liked during their online communications.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee L. Peterson is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.
This case was initiated under the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative, launched in 2006 to combat the proliferation of technology-facilitated crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children.
Project Safe Childhood attempts to protect children by investigating and prosecuting offenders involved in child sexual exploitation. It is implemented through partnerships including the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.