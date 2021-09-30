COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Flathead County Animal Control is in need of some items after seizing 17 horses in an animal cruelty complaint case.
On Sept. 19, Animal Control was dispatched to a home in the Columbia Falls area for an animal cruelty complaint involving several horses. Responding Animal Wardens saw there were five horses they believed were not being fed adequately.
While gathering information throughout the investigation, authorities found there were likely more horses belonging to the same owner being pastured at other address around the county. Following this information, wardens located 17 horses that were in poor condition, as stated in a release.
It was reported that one horse may have died prior to the initial report.
After obtaining a search warrant of the pastures, detectives with the sheriff's office seized the 17 horses that were reportedly in various stages of starvation and had other health issues.
The horses are now in the care of Flathead County Animal Control, but due to strained resources, the horses need the following items:
- horse blankets
- grass hay or light alfalfa grass hay
- senior feed
- alfalfa pellets
If you are able to donate any of the listed items, email horses@flathead.mt.gov and let them know what you are willing to donate.
The investigation is still ongoing, and is being reviewed by the Flathead County Attorney's Office for charges of aggravated animal cruelty.