Farmers are running into problems when it comes to technology issues and their right to repair. Now the national association of equipment manufacturers is stepping in to help.
We know tech troubles can hit farmers hard in their wallets and set them back on daily duties. A.E.M. is working on a pledge to give farmers more diagnostic tools they need to solve their own problems faster and cheaper.
According to Stephanie See, the Director of Government Relations with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, it was a plan 50 years in the making.
"We came up with the Commitment to Principals which says by January 1st of 2021 we will be providing repair and diagnostic tools and information to farmers and our dealers are agreeing to provide it to their customers," sad See.
A.E.M. acts as a liaison between farmers and big- name dealers to keep equipment running and fix tech issues efficiently.
"We're minimizing that downtime, we're maximizing the productivity of the farmer," said See.
The agreement will be manufacturer specific, so farmers will still have to come up with individual plans with dealers. See describes the vision as fluid, “We are not prescriptive in our commitment because we realize that every business, every manufacturer is going to have different solutions that work for their equipment. We don't get involved in the pricing of it."
She says the legal process behind farmers right to repair is taking awhile on capitol hill, so A.E.M. is taking action to help.
"No government entity is telling us we have to do it, we're doing it because it's the right thing to do because we care about farmers,” added See.
Their mission is gaining traction because every tractor or combine manufacturer in the United States and the equipment dealers association are on board.
Adam Gilbertson, President, Montana Equipment Dealers Association explains why it’s a team effort.
"The level of technology innovation and what those machines are doing today that they weren't doing even 10 years ago has created a lot more sophisticated machine. And so having that access really makes sense. It's an important thing for the industry, an important thing for farmers and producers to be able to have that access," said Gilbertson.
Meanwhile Dustin Schneider, a private, dealer-trained, independent farming technician in Roy, Mt. says there are other options for farming repairs. Schneider believes farmers small and large should consider smaller repair companies because they tend to save customers close to 30% per visit due to cheaper labor costs.
“There's options out there. There's a lot of good independents out there,” said Schneider.
Looking forward, Gilbertson says the pledge is innovative and could change the industry for the better. See hopes to host conferences in Montana to help spread the word in one of America’s largest farming industries.