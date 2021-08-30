Following the housing and eviction crisis in the United States, Attorney General Merrick Garland sent out a call to action to the legal community, asking them to help those in need of assistance.
"The legal profession is well positioned to provide support for tenants, landlords and courts during this crisis," AG Garland said. "Ensuring that our justice system delivers outcomes that are fair and accessible to all without regard to wealth or status is one of the highest ideals of our profession."
Garland went on to ask for volunteers to help local legal aid providers or for people to join a law school clinical program.
Garland says you can also volunteer through the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau website to help those in need.
Montanans in need of assistance can visit https://bit.ly/3jttWVe and apply for aid through the Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program.