BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reported that at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Friday, a man known to law enforcement drove his vehicle to the front steps of the Law and Justice Center and died by suicide with a firearm.
Authorities said the incident was witnessed by civilian employees at the Law and Justice Center.
The backseat of the vehicle contained an unusual package, according to authorities. For safety, authorities said the bomb squad from Lewis and Clark County was contacted and will be on scene Friday evening to clear the vehicle.
The Law and Justice Center remains closed until further notice.
The incident is still under investigation.