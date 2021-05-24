Bathrooms closed at Lewis and Clark Park after acts of vandalism

WHITEHALL, Mont. - Stevensville Parks and Recreation says over the weekend, someone vandalized the bathrooms at Lewis and Clark Park.
As a result, the bathrooms will be closed until replacement parts and supplies are acquired.
According to a Facebook post, the vandalism resulted over $500 worth of damages.
If you have any information about this issue call (406) 777-5271 or email bobby@townofstevensville.com.
In the future, Stevensville Parks and Recreation says if you witness any vandalism or questionable antics happening at our parks, call the Stevensville Police Department (406) 777-3011.