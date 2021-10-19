TOWNSEND, Mont. - The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office is looking a suspect who allegedly attempted to abduct a child around 6 p.m. on Oct. 17.
The BCSO says the child was able to get away, but they are still looking for the Jeep and suspect involved.
The suspect is described as being a younger man, with red hair and a tattoo on his right forearm of a snake or snake-like shape. He was wearing a blue shirt and black pants.
The Jeep is described as being dark blue with four doors. BCSO says it’s possibly a Jeep Wrangler and has JEEP written on the side in white letters.
The vehicle was spotted driving down South Harrison Avenue before the attempted abduction and was reportedly parked on B Street at the time of the incident.
If you have video from your home or business security cameras of the vehicle driving, or have other information you are urged to call BCSO at 406-266-3441.
An investigation is still underway.