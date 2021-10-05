Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office concerned for missing man

DILLON, Mont. - The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man last seen leaving his home near Dillon on Oct. 1.
Jason Morrison is 46-years-old five feet seven inches tall, and weighs approximately 190 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and the blue denim shirt he is pictured in.
The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office reports Jason was acting out of character recently and may be at risk of self-harm.
After finding his truck parked at Lone Tree Campground at Clark Canyon Reservoir, just south of Dillon, the BCSO says a pistol is missing from inside.
If you have information regarding Jason, you should contact the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office at 406-683-3700.