Update, September 5 at 6:40 pm-
The Bureau of Indian Affairs gave an update on the Sarpy Fire burning on the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations Saturday evening, saying about half of the fire has fireline on it or has cooled on the less hot side of the fire.
According to InciWeb, the fire is at 51,981 acres.
Structures, agricultural lands, timber and cultural resource values such as cultural practice areas or archeological sites are still threatened by the fire.
Crews are continuing to strengthen containment lines in anticipation of the day and a half of red flag warning weather.
Right now there are four crews, eight engines, five water tenders, three graders, three dozers and air support assigned to the fire. A Northern Cheyenne 10-person squad is firefighting, as are camp crews from both Crow and Northern Cheyenne. On the Northern Cheyenne divisions, five engines, two dozers, two water tenders and a crew were due to arrive Saturday.
Resources are arriving for an extended attack to help in mop-up, so initial responders can be ready for new fires.
The update also says two new fires in rural southeast Big Horn County are burning several hundred acres each as well.
The Red Flag Warning is in effect until midnight on Sunday.
New information now on the Sarpy fire burning on the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations.
The fires have quickly grown to over forty-seven thousand acres since Wednesday night firefighters say the Sarpy fires burned around twenty-six thousand acres in crow agency and almost twenty thousand acres on the northern Cheyenne reservation.
The cause of the fire still under investigation this morning numerous agencies and even local crews and ranchers are responding.