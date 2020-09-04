Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR 1 YEAR OLD QUORRAH MARCEAU. SHE IS AN AMERICAN INDIAN FEMALE CHILD, 2 FOOT 6 INCHES, 15 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. SHE WAS ABDUCTED AT 9 P.M. LAST NIGHT IN BROWNING BY HER NON-CUSTODIAL MOTHER, DEVENA KICKING WOMAN, A 20 YEAR OLD AMERICAN INDIAN FEMALE, 5 FOOT 2, 150 LBS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. DEVENA IS KNOWN TO ABUSE DRUGS AND HAS BEEN PHYSICALLY ABUSIVE TO QUORRAH. THEY MAY BE IN A 2005 DARK GREEN CHEVY PICKUP, UNKNOWN LICENSE PLATE AND COULD POSSIBLY BE IN THE GREAT FALLS AREA. FOR PHOTOS GO TO WWW.DOJMT.GOV AND CLICK ON ALERTS. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION - CALL BLACKFEET TRIBAL POLICE AT 406 338-4000. THANK YOU.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM MDT SATURDAY... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE ZONE 107 (SALISH AND KOOTENAI RESERVATION). FIRE ZONE 108 (EAST LOLO). FIRE ZONE 109 (BITTERROOT). * IMPACTS: GUSTY WESTERLY WINDS WILL COMBINE WITH LOW HUMIDITY READINGS, UNSEASONABLY HOT TEMPERATURES AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE TO PRODUCE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS. * WINDS: WEST WIND 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP 30 MPH. * MINIMUM HUMIDITIES: 12 TO 17 PERCENT. &&