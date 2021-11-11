Update:
According to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Jayla has been located and is safe at this time.
Previous coverage:
BROWNING, Mont. — Blackfeet Law Enforcement services are searching for a 13-year-old girl reported as a runaway.
Jayla Meineke is described as being five feet nine inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. She was reportedly last seen leaving her home around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
If you know of Jayla's whereabouts or see her, contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.