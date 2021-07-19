Julia HeavyGun

Julia HeavyGun

BLACKFEET NATION, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are searching for a missing 13-year-old who was last seen leaving her home on Sunday, July 18.

Julia HeavyGun is described as being 5-foot 5-inches, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt and blue jeans.

If you know the whereabouts of Julia, contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at (406) 338-4000.

Tags

News For You