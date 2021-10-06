BROWNING, Mont. - A blackout is affecting Browning and surrounding areas, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports.
The public is asked to not call dispatch in regards to the blackout and to stay off the roadways for at least the next hour.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement wrote, "We are aware of the blackout in browning and out lying areas! Please do not call dispatch unless it’s an emergency concerning the lights as you are tying up the phone lines. As far as we know it will be at least an hour before the power will come on. Thank you for your patience. We do have officers where stop lights are located trying to direct traffic at this time. Stay Home, Stay off the roads and stay safe!"