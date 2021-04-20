EUREKA, Mont. – The U.S. Border Patrol, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate a person of interest who is considered armed and dangerous.
The individual was last seen on the east side of Lake Koocanusa near the U.S./Canadian border west of Eureka, according to a release.
The person in question is a Caucasian male, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a baseball cap with a fishing logo.
If seen, do not contact or confront the individual. If you have information concerning the whereabouts of this individual call 911, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or the U.S. Border Patrol tip line at 1-800-218-9788 immediately.