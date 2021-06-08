ST. DILLON, Mont. - After an assessment was made on the bridge on the Indian Creek Trailhead, engineers from the B-D determined it is not safe for travel at this time.
The bridge is located approximately half a mile up the trail and in the Lee Metcalf Wilderness area of the Madison District, according to a Facebook post from the U.S. Forest Service: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
This bridge is reportedly not passable by an alternate route or any area immediately surrounding the bridge. It has been blocked off and is anticipated to remain closed for the full season.
The U.S. Forest Service: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest wrote that the solution is to completely replace the bridge.
Local outfitters have been alerted of the situation by the Madison District and signage is posted at the trailhead and at the bridge.