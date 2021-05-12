MISSOULA, Mont. - Hold on tight because another Montana County hopped on board the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority.With Carbon County in the fold, the authority will continue to recruit other counties, including Lewis and Clark and Stillwater Counties.
On Wednesday, Carbon County became the 13th county to join the Authority.
Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier welcomed them on board.
"I think that just goes to show that we continue to gain momentum in this effort and that counties, even rural counties in Montana, see the real value in this," Strohmaier said.
And that value is clear.
When a county joins the authority, they get to help make decisions, but if they don't get on board...
"They're not going to have a seat at our table, on our board of directors to help shape the future of passenger rail and it also hamstrings the authority in that we cannot expand resources in that county," Strohmaier said.
There are still 13 counties across southern Montana that haven't joined, but Carbon County Commissioner, Scott Miller is happy to join.
"This is a big deal for Carbon County, and I just wanted to thank the Authority and Dave up there for getting this thing started for Montana because this is a big deal," Miller said. "I think it's a big deal and I think all of Carbon County and Montana thinks it's a big deal."
A county that leans conservative joins 12 counties with different political views.
Strohmaier says that's what makes this effort so special.
"Even in this age of extreme political divisiveness and ranker we as Americans, as Montanans, can still agree about something, and I think that's really captured and captivated the imagination across this nation and internationally even," he said.
The authority doesn't have grants or government funding yet, but Strohmaier said they're talking with U.S. Congress about getting funding through President Biden's new Infrastructure Plan.
The next meeting will be on June 9.