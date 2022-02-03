Clean school bus grants awarded to improve air quality and students' health

MONTANA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is working to reduce air pollution by awarding six school districts with clean school bus replacement grants. The efforts go beyond just improving the environment.
The DEQ funded 39 new school buses in the last two years. The new buses reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, which according to the DEQ, improves air quality and students' health.
"The different types of pollutants that come out of tailpipes have different effects on different things," Neal Ullman, an energy resource professional at DEQ, said. "The nitrogen oxide emissions really lead to health problems, asthma problems and respiratory disease."
This round of grants will fund nine new buses at the following school districts:
- Columbia Falls (2)
- East Helena
- Frenchtown
- Harlem
- Kalispell (3)
- Twin Bridges
Frenchtown's bus mechanic Jon Peterson said the program incentivizes the district to get rid of older buses sooner.
He said there are less breakdowns and repairs with the new buses, and it also helps with other safety initiatives.
"Frenchtown is moving towards all of our new buses having seatbelts," Peterson said. "This helps us get closer to that goal."
The grants are funded through the Environmental Protection Agency's Diesel Emission Reduction Act.
As for when the new buses will be in circulation, Peterson said its up in in the air. He ordered other new buses last summer, but the district won't receive them until June because of supply chain issues.
Ullman and the DEQ aim to have the buses in circulation by next school year, but will adjust if supply chain issues continue.
